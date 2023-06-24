‘UNFPA 2023 State of World Population Report’ launch at SZABIST Karachi Campus

KARACHI: The United Nations Population Fund Pakistan launched their flagship report on the ‘UNFPA 2023 State of World Population’ at SZABIST Karachi Campus addressing inequalities in education, income, employment, gender, and digitalization is essential for population development. Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Sindh Minister for Population and Health and Chancellor SZABIST graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Government of Sindh, Consul Generals of different countries, Heads of national and international NGOs, development experts, researchers, SZABIST Board of Trustees and SZABIST President Madam Shahnaz Wazir Ali.

In the opening speech, Dr. Luay Shabaneh, UNFPA Representative in Pakistan, mentioned about the population anxiety of many countries and a genuine linkage between population dynamics, poverty, nutrition and other socioeconomic dimensions. Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho shared Public Health Care initiatives taken by the Govt. of Sindh and stressed the importance of close linkage of Academia and Industry Experts towards the population welfare.