Pakistan skip WSF Men’s World Team Squash C’ship

KARACHI: After skipping major international events this year, Pakistan is also not participating in the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship.

Pakistan is not among the 24 nations which have been confirmed for this prestigious event that is to be held in Tauranga, New Zealand, from December 11-17.

This is the second time that Pakistan has skipped this event as the country also did not take part in the 2019 edition of the event on the grounds that participation would not be cost effective.

It is to be noted that Pakistan skipped British Open, Asian Individual Championship, and PSA World Championship this year.

“I don’t know the exact reason why we are continuously skipping such big events this year,” said Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman while talking to The News'. "I guess it’s due to financial crisis of the federation," he added.

He said that the country’s representation at such big events is very important regardless of the achievements of the players.

“I will discuss this issue in the Annual General Meeting of the PSF that is scheduled on the 26th of this month,” said Qamar.

This year’s WSF Team Championship will be one of the largest events in the region, featuring around 100 of the world’s best squash athletes.

The championship was not held during the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan won this event six times: 1977, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1987 and 1993.

Pakistan’s worst performance was in 2011, when the country finished 21st in Paderborn, Germany.

The teams participating in the event are Australia, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, China, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Scotland, South Africa, Switzerland, USA, and Wales.