IPP manifesto committee meets

LAHORE: The first meeting of the Manifesto Committee of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party was held under the chairmanship of IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan.
Aamir Kayani, Ishaq Khakwani, Norez Shakur, Rana Nazir, Dr Murad Ras, Saeedul Hasan, Khalid Mehmood and Ajmal Cheema attended the meeting.
Aleem said they had come together for the struggle to make Pakistan a welfare state in the true sense. The party manifesto will express aspirations of people.
The IPP will put before people a comprehensive plan to deal with economic challenges facing the country. The burden of suffering will be removed from the shoulders of the common man.
They would end politics of hatred, violence and division, he said.
