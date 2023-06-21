Ministry writes letter to FIFA on NC failure

ISLAMABAD: On the instructions of the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, the ministry has written a letter to FIFA on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee’s (NC) failure to conduct free and fair election and their utmost desire to stay at the helm of affairs for even longer time.

The letter said: “To adhere to the FIFA's protocol, this Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board have persistently followed the policy of non-interference in the matters of football and Normalization Committee (NC). However, it is unfortunate to state that despite their repeated promises and assurances, NC has miserably failed to comply with their own deadlines to conduct the much-awaited elections of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF). Surprisingly, during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IPC, held on May 17, 2023, the Chairman NC (Mr. Haroon Malik) informed that NC would try to conduct PFF elections by end June. 2024. On this, the Chairman, Standing Committee recommended to the Ministry of IPC to take up the matter with FIFA as the NC was not serious in conducting elections.

In addition, the Standing Committee has recommended to the Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board: To send the performance report of Normalization Committee, Pakistan Football Federation to FIFA in order to conduct free and fair elections of PFF Normalization Committee; and ii. To expedite the repot regarding special audit of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and fumish the same to the Committee in its next meeting-.

PFF's election is a matter of serious concern not only for this Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board but also for the National Assembly Standing Committee as well as football fraternity in Pakistan.

We are of the considered opinion that the past four years' poor performance of NC will also reflect in the coming year as, prima-facia, it seems that conducting PFF's elections is beyond the capacity of NC. In view of above, FIFA is requested to kindly consider withdrawal of the nomination of Chairman Normalization Committee (NC) and instead, appoint a Focal Person not only to monitor the state of affairs of NC but also to keep liaison with this Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board to conduct elections of PFF without further delay.

This would be helpful in streamlining the PFF matters and bringing football back on its track to actively participate in National, International and Olympic Championships. This ministry assures its full cooperation and support to FIFA.”