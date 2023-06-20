Way cleared for Zaka to become PCB head

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi and former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. — PCB/AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Zaka Ashraf is now all set to become new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following a late evening Tweet from the outgoing chairman of the Management Committee Najam Sethi who finally waved the white flag.

In his Tweet, Najam Sethi said, “Salam everyone! I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for the PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for the Chairman of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders.”

Later, talking to The News, Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Mazari said he had also seen Najam Sethi’s Tweet. “Things are now crystal clear. Our candidate for the post of chairman PCB is none other than Zaka Ashraf. His previous tenure as the chairman of PCB was of immense success. He enjoys the confidence of the PPP leadership. Since the PCB works under the Ministry of IPC, the PPP has all the right to have its candidate at the helm of the affair. I am glad that Najam Sethi has finally realised that,” Ehsan Mazari told The News.

Tuesday is the last day of the controversial PCB MC which rules for almost six months but failed to conduct elections in a free and fair manner even at the district level.

The News has learnt that Ministry in coordination with the PCB Election Commissioner would prepare a roadmap for free and fair PCB Chairman elections after clearing the laid down obstacles.

Zaka Ashraf also spoke to The News just before Sethi’s tweet and was confident of his election to the office of the chairman PCB. “I am confident and hopeful of my appointment as the chairman of PCB,” he said.