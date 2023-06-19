Two-day idea-pitching event concludes at NUST

Islamabad: The Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA), a flagship initiative under the PM Youth Programme to support early-stage startups from across Pakistan, is currently under way in Islamabad.

The idea-pitching stage of the highly anticipated event was held at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) from June 17 through June 18, 2023. As many as 256 shortlisted candidates from across the country pitched their innovative ideas before an esteemed panel of judges at NUST. The competition will culminate into the National Award Ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday, June 19, 2023.