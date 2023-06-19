Two-day idea-pitching event concludes at NUST

Islamabad: The Prime Minister's National Innovation Award (PMNIA), a flagship initiative under the PM Youth Programme to support early-stage startups from across Pakistan, is currently under way in Islamabad.
The idea-pitching stage of the highly anticipated event was held at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) from June 17 through June 18, 2023. As many as 256 shortlisted candidates from across the country pitched their innovative ideas before an esteemed panel of judges at NUST. The competition will culminate into the National Award Ceremony at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday, June 19, 2023.
Islamabad:The Vice Chancellors of public sector universities have urged the Federal and Provincial governments to...
Islamabad:Talented youth and ample prospering opportunities for them provide a basis for any nation’s prosperity and...
Islamabad:Provincial health departments need skilled health managers to provide quality healthcare facilities to the...
Islamabad:Islamabad Electric Supply Company has disconnect 287 connections of defaulters on account of not clearing...
Rawalpindi:Although Rawalpindi Development Authority claims to have taken action against illegal housing societies,...