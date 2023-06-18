PPP leader says funds allocated for Chitral schemes

CHITRAL: A local leader of the Pakistan People’s Party said on Saturday that the federal government had allocated funds in the budget for the Chitral-Shandur and Garam Chashma-Kalash roads after hectic efforts by the PPP leadership.

“The PPP governments always launched development projects in Chitral whenever the party came into power,” Engr Fazal Rabi Jan, the president of PPP Lower Chitral district chapter, told a press conference.

He said that construction work on the Garam Chashma Road would kick off during the next fiscal year while funds for the strategically important Arandu Road would also be allocated soon.

The PPP leader said that the government had earmarked Rs5 billion for the Shandur Road while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had only provided Rs300 million during the past three years.

He thanked the prime minister and ministers of allied parties for allocation of funds for the uplift projects in Chitral.

PPP activists from Lower Chitral and Upper Chitral, including Qazi Faisal, Nizar Wali Shah, Muhammad Ali and others were also present on the occasion.