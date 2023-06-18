Martin holds off world champion Bagnaia

SACHSENRING: Jorge Martin thwarted world champion Francesco Bagnaia to land Saturday´s German MotoGP sprint race.
Jack Miller for KTM completed the podium.
Bagnaia´s second at the Sachsenring kept him atop the world championships standings ahead of Sunday´s seventh race of the season.
Martin, whose only previous victory in the premier class came at the Styrian Grand Prix in his rookie 2021 season, was rewarded for his efforts by leapfrogging Marco Bezzecchi into second in the riders standings, 21 points adrift.
Pole-sitter Bagnaia fought off Miller to keep the lead at the start but a mistake under pressure let the Australian through to take command on the factory KTM.
