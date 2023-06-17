‘Japanese language to be made part of curriculum’

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir Friday said the PHEC had decided to make the Japanese language part of curriculum.

According to a press release, the PHEC chief addressed a ceremony organised by Pakistan Japan Socio-Economic Association to promote Japanese language and said the PHEC would recommend it to the government.

He said the promotion of Japanese language would promote free Japan trade partnership. The PHEC chief said Japan is the centre of industries like automotive, electronics and machinery.

Dr Shahid said efforts were underway to improve the educational infrastructure and increase the enrollment rate. He said technical and vocational education was indispensable to workforce. He maintained the promotion of Japanese language in higher education institutions would create more jobs and employment for Pakistani graduates. He said the initiative could also increase cooperation in the fields of IT, engineering, and manufacturing. He also said proficiency in Japanese language was essential for scholarships.

UVAS 3 employees win Umrah draw

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore conducted a draw to select three university employees from academic staff, administrative staff and non- teaching staff to perform Umrah. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed chaired the draw ceremony, picked and announced the names of three lucky winners while Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Treasure Muhammad Omar, Director Information Technology Centre Rizwan Saleem and a large number of university employees were present on the occasion.

According to the draw results, Prof Dr Ihtasham Khan from Epidemiology Department of College of Veterinary Animal Science (CVAS) Jhang Campus, Assistant Tahir Mahmood from Directorate of Advance Studies were selected from administrative staff among the employees from grade-16 and above while Qasid Sardar Ali also from Directorate of Advance Studies from among the employees of grade-1 to 15. Prof Nasim Ahmed congratulated the Umrah draw winners.