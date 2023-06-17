 
Newspost

Overpopulation

June 17, 2023

This refers to the letter, ‘Overpopulation’ (June 5, 2023) by Danial Tanvir. I think overpopulation is the number one social issue Pakistan is facing as it exacerbates all the other problems we face.

We have to adopt measures to slow our population growth for the sake of progress and stability.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore