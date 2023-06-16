Headway in second round of govt-TLP talks

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held the second round of talks with the negotiation committee of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday.

The TLP committee comprised Dr Shafiq Ameeni, Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Mufti Muhammad Umeer Al-Azhari, Maulana Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, and Jeelan Shah.

During the talks, both sides agreed to conduct an impartial and speedy trial for individual who commits blasphemy against the Prophet (PBUH). They also agreed to install a filtering system to remove profane and indecent content from social media.

Furthermore, to prevent blasphemy against the sacred elements of Islam, a consensus was reached to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the existing institution, enabling it to effectively carry out its work.

It was also agreed in the meeting to take steps towards the formal establishment of a counter-blasphemy department.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry would issue a letter to the American government within three working days to seek the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, and the government would take more serious measures towards her release and repatriation.

Additionally, they agreed to de-notify all PEMRA and PTA notifications against the TLP, and the accused under 295C would also be charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) Section 7. Negotiations were underway between them on the reduction of gasoline prices and other demands.