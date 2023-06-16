Adil Raja was arrested for terrorism in Pakistan

Major (retd) Adil Farooq Raja faces a defamation case from a serving military officer. — Geo News

LONDON: Social media activist and YouTuber Major (retd) Adil Raja was arrested on terrorism offences by the detectives of Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), credible UK security sources confirmed to Geo News.

This reporter has learnt exclusively from trusted sources Adil Raja was arrested under the United Kingdom’s “Section 59 of the Terrorism Act 2000”.

The security sources shared Adil Raja was arrested “on suspicion of inciting another person to commit an act of terrorism wholly or partly outside the United Kingdom”. The sources confirmed “outside the United Kingdom” in this case means Pakistan, which means the retired military officer was arrested on complaints of incitement of violence inside Pakistan and for the alleged offence of inciting others to get involved in acts of terrorism or violence.

It was earlier reported in Pakistani media London’s Scotland Yard or Metropolitan Police had arrested Adil Raja, and that he was detained in London. But, speaking to this reporter on condition of anonymity, the security sources shared Adil Raja was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) unit after an arrest request was raised by UK’s Central Terrorism Command – on complaints received from the Pakistani authorities.

Adil Raja was arrested when he was at his home. He didn’t resist and told the police he was happy to be interviewed. During the video-recorded interview, Adil Raja, according to the sources, denied any involvement in terrorism offences and told the police he was a victim of violence, not its perpetrator.

Geo News understands Adil Raja has been bailed for three months to a date in September 2023. Meanwhile, the security sources said the investigation into the terrorism allegations will continue.

Umar Ali, a leading barrister in the UK from Holborn Chambers, who specialises in criminal law matters, explained the law: “The Terrorism Act 2000 sets out a series of offences that can be committed abroad and tried and sentenced in England and Wales as if they had been committed in the UK. These include inciting terrorism overseas. Section 59 of the Terrorism Act 2000 outlines the offence of inciting terrorism overseas.

“If a person encourages someone else to commit an act of terrorism outside the United Kingdom, they have committed an offence. The act they incite must be similar to certain offences, such as murder or causing harm with intent if it had been committed in England and Wales. If someone is found guilty of this offence, they will face the same penalties as if they had committed the corresponding offense themselves. It doesn’t matter if the person being incited is in the UK or not”.

Barrister Umar Ali said in order to be convicted of a terrorism offence under The Terrorism Act 2000, it must be proven in court there was an actual or intended use or threat of serious violence, potentially endangering lives or public safety. “This use or threat of violence should involve firearms or explosives, or if not, it should have been intended to influence a government or intimidate the public for political, religious, racial or ideological reasons,” said the lawyer.

Earlier, Adil Raja’s lawyer Mahtab Aziz said Adil Raja was arrested in relation to the complaints filed by authorities in Pakistan with the UK authorities. Adil Raja denies any involvement in terrorism.