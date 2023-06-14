Who will protect the protectors?

In the face of increasing threats posed by terrorism, bomb disposal units around the world play a critical role in ensuring public safety.

Among these units, the Quetta Bomb Disposal Unit in Pakistan stands out for its exceptional leader the late ‘Commander’ Abdul Razzaq. However, it also highlights the perils that this critical part of law-enforcement and protection of citizens faces – dearth of resources and even basic protection and logistics.

Commander Razzaq exemplified the true spirit of a leader, fearlessly tackling life-threatening situations with composure and confidence. His unwavering commitment to the safety of his team and people was unparalleled. His skills and expertise played a pivotal role in successfully neutralizing numerous explosive devices across Quetta and its surrounding areas. His ability to analyze complex bomb structures and implement precise disposal techniques saved countless lives and minimized the damage caused by terrorist acts.

Working mostly without basic protection like a bomb suit most times because of the dearth of equipment, Razzaq displayed unparalleled bravery and selflessness. It is said that he sometimes scoffed at wearing a suit as this hampered him from properly taking on the explosive devices planted.

On a fateful day in 2016, Razzaq received intelligence about a highly sophisticated explosive device planted by a terrorist group in a crowded market. Fully aware of the risks involved, Razzaq along with his team embarked on a perilous mission to neutralize the bomb and prevent a potential catastrophe. It is said that this device was planned specifically with the motive to target him, and when he reached the spot, it was detonated remotely, resulting in the ‘shahadat’ (martyrdom) of Razzaq and a colleague.

Fast forward to 2023, I am talking to bomb disposal unit (BDU) officials and an expert who had recently been undertaking an appraisal of capacity of such units, and I am flabbergasted. The original complement of Razzaq’s highly trained team has dwindled; many have left, and some have embraced shahadat, following in his footsteps. The Quetta bomb defusal service, the ones who actually defuse bombs, are a minute number.

Bomb disposal duties are among the most critical and dangerous tasks performed by specialized personnel. The successful execution of these duties relies heavily on the availability and utilization of appropriate equipment. Bomb disposal has evolved significantly over the years, especially with the increased complexity and sophistication of explosive devices.

In the past, bomb disposal was often performed manually, relying on physical techniques and minimal equipment. However, as threats have become more intricate and dangerous, the need for specialized equipment has become paramount, and it is uncommon in the West to see BDUs without protective gear.

One of the primary reasons for the necessity of equipment in bomb disposal duties is to ensure the safety of the personnel involved. The equipment provides a layer of protection against potential threats, minimizing the risk to bomb disposal experts. Personal protective gear, such as bomb suits, helmets, and gloves, is designed to shield against shrapnel, shockwaves, and other hazards associated with explosive devices. Without these essential items, the lives of bomb disposal experts are unnecessarily endangered.

Unfortunately, this is common in our country, especially in Balochistan which faces the brunt of these terrorist-designed explosive devices. There are a few suits available, and sometimes they are available with the wrong department. BDUs – which actually undertake refusal duties at bomb sites – are unequipped with bomb suits, which are lying in civil defence repositories and gathering dust.

Whether its inadequate resource allocation or bad management or just sheer negligence, the impact is on the people in the front line like Razzaq. Even when suits are made available somehow for BDUs, IEDs crop up in some far-flung area of Balochistan to which the BDU specialists are rushed to, without logistics to transport heavy gear.

Another crucial aspect of bomb disposal duties is the accurate detection and identification of explosive devices. Advanced equipment such as bomb detectors, X-ray machines, and chemical analyzers plays a vital role in identifying potential threats and understanding their composition. These tools enable bomb disposal experts to gather crucial information without physically interacting with the explosive, reducing the risk of accidental detonation. Furthermore, technological advancements have led to the development of portable and handheld devices, making the detection process more efficient and convenient.

BDUs in Quetta struggle with antiquated equipment, lack of repair funds and expertise to repair malfunctioning equipment. Armed with the knowledge gained through their experiences, they try to minimize the risks and carry on with whatever they have, but the risks with this approach are apparent.

In situations where the direct interaction with explosive devices is too risky, remote handling and disposal techniques become indispensable. Equipment such as bomb disposal robots and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with cameras, manipulator arms, and cutting tools allow experts to handle, neutralize, and dispose of bombs from a safe distance. This remote capability minimizes the potential harm to bomb disposal personnel and maximizes the efficiency of the operation. Additionally, advancements in robotics and drone technology continue to expand the capabilities of these tools, enabling bomb disposal experts to tackle increasingly complex scenarios.

Here alas, we are behind in everything. It is not uncommon to see BDU personnel defusing bombs with nothing much but bare hands, or using dilapidated, improvised repaired equipment.

Apart from their operational applications, equipment also plays a crucial role in bomb disposal training and preparedness. Bomb disposal experts require hands-on experience with various tools and technologies to effectively respond to different types of explosive devices. Training simulators, virtual reality systems, and mock scenarios help familiarize personnel with equipment operation, decision-making processes, and response strategies.

Regular practice sessions using specialized equipment ensure that bomb disposal experts are adequately prepared to handle real-life situations, minimizing the risk of errors or accidents. Our BDU training is just knowledge passed on from one expert to another, with formalized training rare.

Razzak worked for Rs40,000 per month and never reportedly got married because he did not want to leave behind a grieving family. With working conditions nearly the same and with salaries not including hazard allowances, why would someone want to stay on in such units and risk their lives? Beats me. But these brave men do.

Government officers in secretariat get many allowances, even hazard allowances are given to many departments much less in risk than BDUs.

Can we continue to neglect the lives of hundreds of such men and women in law-enforcement who stoically and heroically carry on despite enormous difficulties, just because they did not repeat the universal public service mantra ‘we don’t have resources’? On the other hand, can we continue neglecting their safety and keep pushing them in the mouths of hell? Somebody must answer.

The writer is a retired inspector general of police and ex-head of Pakistan’s National Counter Terrorism Authority.

He tweets @Kkf50