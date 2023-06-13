Parents seek cut in cadet college fee

KHAR: The parents of children studying in the Cadet College Mohmand on Monday asked to reverse the decision of hiking the fees as they were not able to pay such huge expenses in the prevailing unprecedented inflation.

Speaking at a press conference, Umar Khitab, Abidullah and Waheeb Khan said that the college administration had increased the admission fee from Rs34,000 to Rs60,500 and monthly from Rs3,000 to Rs7,000.

The parents said they were earning a meagre income and supported families with great difficulties, adding paying such high fees was an additional burden.They said that no other cadet college in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Cadet College Razmak, Cadet College Wana, Cadet College Spinkai, had hiked the fee.

The parents appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar and Inspector General of Frontier Corps to help order the reversal of the hike in the fees so that their children could get quality education.