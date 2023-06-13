Thai PM frontrunner faces election probe

BANGKOK: The frontrunner to become Thailand´s next prime minister is facing an election probe that could see him disqualified, a senior official said on Monday, in the latest setback to his bid for the premiership.

Pita Limjaroenrat´s progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats at last month´s election as voters delivered a crushing rejection of army-linked parties that ran the kingdom for nearly a decade. But he has faced a number of challenges and complaints, and the election commission has now set up a special committee to investigate whether Pita was qualified to run for office.

“There is information and evidence to warrant further investigation into whether Pita is qualified to run in the election,” commission Ittiporn Boonpracong.