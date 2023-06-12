‘Bari Doab canal system being restored’

LAHORE:Punjab Irrigation Department is working on restoration work of the Lower Bari Doab Canal system to its past glory.

According to a spokesperson for the department, all efforts are being made to restore the Lower Bari Doab Canal system to its past glory located in Sahiwal Zone. The hydraulic structures and gates are being repainted, RD marks are being redone, petrol banks are also being restored for general public use.

Moreover, superstructure at RD 528 of Lower Bari Doab Canal is being rehabilitated. Field staff is busy maintaining service bank along Lower Bari Doab Canal in Sahiwal Canal Division. Superstructure on Lower Bari Doab Canal in Chichawatni Subdivision is being repainted.