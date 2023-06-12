Ethiopia says food aid suspension ‘punishes millions’

NAIROBI: The Ethiopian government on Sunday criticised a move by two major aid organisations to halt the sending of food assistance to the country after discovering it was being diverted from those who need it.

The Ethiopian government´s spokesman Legesse Tulu told journalists the decision by USAID and the World Food Programme (WFP) “punishes millions”. On Thursday, USAID, the US government´s main international aid agency, said it was halting food distribution “until reforms are in place” to the way in which the aid is delivered.