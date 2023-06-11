 
close
Sunday June 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Dacoits loot citizens

By Our Correspondent
June 11, 2023

MALAKWAL: Two dacoits looted four citizens in broad daylight at Nasir Wali Bridge in Gojra police limits on Saturday. Reportedly, two unidentified dacoits intercepted citizens Zafar Iqbal, Saleemullah, Nazim and Fayyaz and snatched 267,000 cash, mobile phones and fled.