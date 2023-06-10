Tributes paid to 3 PEDO officers on retirement

PESHAWAR: Three officers of grade-19 and 18, who served in Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of Energy and Power department KP, retired on completion of their 60 years’ service tenure.According to a notification issued here, those who retired were two officers of BPS-19, i.e. Director Engineer Qayum Zaman and Engineer Nasir Khan Gandapur, and Haji Muhammad Tariq Khan of grade-18. A special ceremony was organised by the PEDO’s Officers Association (POA) to honour the retiring officers.

The officers of the organization including the association president Engr Muhammad Aziz Khan, vice president Engr Habib Khan Marwat, general secretary Fazal Rahim Khan and the head of the organization Chief Executive Officer Engr Naeem Khan were also present.Speaking at the event, CEO Engr Naeem Khan said that experienced and competent officers are an asset to any institution, whose services are necessary for the development of the institution.He paid tribute to the three retiring officers of PEDO for their services and expressed the hope that the organisation would continue to benefit from their advice in the future.Engr Muhammad Aziz Khan, president of POA, also addressed the ceremony.