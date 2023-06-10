6,500 POs arrested

LAHORE: The IG has said Special Branch performs the most important duties in every province. In a special message, he said that the Special Branch is active against mafias involved in shortage of goods due to hoarding, illegal profiteering and price hike. He said Special Branch Punjab seized 0.4 lakh 50 thousand maunds of wheat, 13 lakh maunds of sugar, 47 lakh maunds of urea, 02 lakhs and 60 thousand maunds of DAP, and thousands of tons of ghee from hoarders this year. He said that with the help of Special Branch, 6,500 proclaimed offenders, 4,500 drug dealers, 1,063 illicit arms carriers were arrested besides taking action against 434 gambling dens and 191 brothels this year. —