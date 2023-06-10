Air pollution crisis

Unfortunately, Lahore has been declared the world’s most polluted city. Rapid industrialization, vehicular emissions, inadequate waste management and emission of CFC are the key factors driving the city’s severe air pollution. To address this crisis, strict regulations on industrial emissions, adoption of cleaner technologies, investment in renewable energy, improved waste management and promotion of public transportation and electric vehicles are essential.Engaging local communities, educational institutions and civil society organizations is crucial for raising awareness and fostering sustainable practices. In addition, collaboration between domestic and international stakeholders through technology transfer and financial support can aid Lahore in effectively combating pollution.

Misbah Nazeer

Lahore