India set to host Miss World 2023

NEW DELHI: Miss World 2023 beauty pageant is coming to India, which will host the 71st edition of Miss World. To announce the same, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska was in New Delhi at the press conference held on Thursday along with Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Organization. “India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country’s grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together,” Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska said.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Friday said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be interrogated...
LAHORE: The Punjab Management Service Association decided Friday to protest against ‘hostile attitude’ of powerful...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed consistent engagement with Pakistan as blanket ban on...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the federal government had...
WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors unsealed a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump on Friday, accusing the former US...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested in a corruption case and shifted to Toru...