Saturday June 10, 2023
India set to host Miss World 2023

By News Report
June 10, 2023

NEW DELHI: Miss World 2023 beauty pageant is coming to India, which will host the 71st edition of Miss World. To announce the same, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska was in New Delhi at the press conference held on Thursday along with Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Organization. “India prepares to welcome the world with open arms with the 71st Miss World 2023 and showcase the country’s grace, beauty, and progressive spirit. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference, as we embark on this extraordinary journey together,” Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska said.