Health sector gets only Rs22.7bn under PSDP. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced only Rs22.7 billion for the health sector under the Public Sector Development Programme out of the total of Rs1,150 billion allocated for PSDP for the fiscal year 2023-24.

The allocation announced for the health sector under the PSDP amounts to 2.26 per cent of the PSDP that may not be termed sufficient to improve the healthcare services in the country. It seems the federal government has left much for the provincial governments to do in the health sector. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in his budgetary speech, did not elaborate steps for improvement of healthcare infrastructure though he announced an allocation of Rs26 billion for the sector under the PSDP and an allocation of Rs4 billion for the treatment of deserving patients through Baitul Mal.

He also announced health insurance cards for working journalists and artistes.

The budgetary allocations made by the government for the year 2023-24 may not bring revolutionary changes for the poor public that has no other option but to get treatment in miserable conditions at public sector hospitals.

According to budget estimates, a total of Rs24.210 billion would be spent on health affairs and services, which is Rs4.6 billion more as compared to the allocation made in the previous budget. The government has allocated Rs16.567 billion for hospital services, Rs4.501 billion for health administration, Rs3.11 billion for public health services and only Rs32 million for medical products, appliances and equipment.

Health experts are of the view that the government should give attention to improve emergency medical services and work for availability of medicines to public at reasonable prices. They say the government must work for the transfer of technology so that the import of pharmaceutical raw materials should not be needed in future. The federal government, this year, too has allocated nothing for the purpose.Healthcare facilities in Pakistan have been in pathetic condition. The hospitals have been facing shortages of staff and their buildings need renovation.