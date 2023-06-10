Budget 2023-24: Rs1bn allocated for diabetes prevention, Hepatitis C control

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated Rs13.1 billion for health sector in the federal budget 2023-24. Of the total health budget, Rs2.5 billion was earmarked for 9 new schemes under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). According to the PSDP document 2023-24, Rs500 million have been allocated for the prevention of diabetes and as many amount was allocated for PM’s Hepatitis C Control Program in the federal budget 2023-24. Similarly, Rs500 million have been earmarked for the establishment of Center of Biologics and Cancer Research / Treatment at PAQSJIMS at Gambat, Khairpur Sindh. The Sindh government would also provide equal funding for the project. In the new schemes, Rs200 million have been allocated for establishment of CHC at Bokra in ICT Islamabad, Rs300 million for establishment of Infectious Diseases Laboratory (IDL) and Rs250 million for National Health Support Project for ensuring universal health coverage in federating areas.

The government also allocated Rs150 million for strengthening the drug control section of the Health Department, ICT Islamabad for provision of safe & quality medicines to the residents of Islamabad while Rs100 million have been earmarked for procurement of equipment for establishment of cancer hospital in Islamabad. Likewise, Rs10.5 billion have been allocated for 22 ongoing schemes, including Rs94.5 million for procurement of equipment for establishment of Cancer Hospital in Islamabad, Rs500 million for Development of Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) with Public Health Laboratories Network (PHLN) and Workforce Development for transition of Field Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program (FELTP) and Rs50 million for establishment of 200 Bed Centre of Excellence for Gynecology & Obstetrics, Rawalpindi.Around Rs1,200 million have been earmarked for establishment of 200 beds Accident and Emergency Centre at Pakistan Institute of Medicals Sciences, Islamabad.

Other major allocations for the ongoing schemes include Rs300 million for Implementation of National Action Plan on Population (2021-26), Rs300 million for Up-Gradation of Neurosurgery Department and Provision of Essential Equipment in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad, and Rs350 million for Upgradation of Radiology Department at Shaikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Institute, Lahore. Similarly, Rs1 billion have been earmarked for establishment of Cancer Hospital in Islamabad, Rs356.9 million for up-gradation of the rural health facilities & strengthening of the health department for effective health care provision and Rs150 million for strengthening Common Management Unit (TB, HIV/AIDS & Malaria) and accelerating response to control the three diseases among other ongoing schemes in the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.