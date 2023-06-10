ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has proposed an enhanced rate of Super Tax across the board by adding three more thresholds with an increased rate from 6 to 10 percent. Now the super tax has been rationalised under Section 4C and would apply on all persons across the board earning income above Rs150 million.
In the Finance Bill 2023-24 tabled before the Parliament on Friday, it was proposed that there was a 10 percent higher rate of Super Tax on 15 specified sectors when income exceeded the Rs300 million mark in the last budget 2022-23.
Now the government has proposed that for income earners from Rs350 million to Rs400 million, the super tax of 6 percent will be charged. From Rs400 million to Rs500 million, the super tax of 8 percent will be charged.
For earners of Rs500 million or above, a super tax of 10 percent will be charged.The FBR chairman said that there were some legal issues that surfaced and it was pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan because of the discriminatory nature specific to only 15 sectors. Now the government has brought everyone within the domain of the super tax.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Friday said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be interrogated...
NEW DELHI: Miss World 2023 beauty pageant is coming to India, which will host the 71st edition of Miss World. To...
LAHORE: The Punjab Management Service Association decided Friday to protest against ‘hostile attitude’ of powerful...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed consistent engagement with Pakistan as blanket ban on...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the federal government had...
WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors unsealed a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump on Friday, accusing the former US...