Draft rules of Punjab HBWs Act discussed

LAHORE:There are more than 20 million home workers in agriculture and non-agriculture sector, said Ume Laila, Executive Director an NGOs network.

Pakistan becomes the first country in South Asia to have four legislations on Home Based Workers (HBWs), she said. HomeNet Pakistan organised the provincial consultation here to discuss the major provisions on the draft rules of Punjab HBWs Act 2023, social security mechanism, registration of HBWs and the provincial implementation plan. The aim of the provincial consultation was to present gaps and observation on the enacted Punjab HBWs Act 2023, approved by the government in January 2023 for future considerations. In order to expedite the process of implementation of the law in Punjab, chalk out draft recommendations for the Rules and Business and a province wise implementation plan, she said.

The government is committed to strengthening workforce of women in home-based sector, said Ms Sumera Samad, Secretary Punjab Women Development Department. Under the enacted Punjab Home Based Workers Act 2023, Women development department will chalk out a plan for ensuring economic empowerment of women in Punjab. There are certain important steps that WDD will take up to ensure the inclusion of women in technology, she said. Tauseef Dilshad Khatana, Additional Secretary Labour and Human Resource Department, appreciated the efforts of HomeNet Pakistan in organising Provincial consultation on HBWs Act 2023. “The Home Based Workers Act 2023 is an exemplary legislation of the province followed by Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019, said and added that the recommendations from the provincial consultation would be taken up with labour department to formulate rules or business and registration plan for HBWs in Punjab.