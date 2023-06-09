Draft rules of Punjab HBWs Act discussed

LAHORE:There are more than 20 million home workers in agriculture and non-agriculture sector, said Ume Laila, Executive Director an NGOs network.
Pakistan becomes the first country in South Asia to have four legislations on Home Based Workers (HBWs), she said. HomeNet Pakistan organised the provincial consultation here to discuss the major provisions on the draft rules of Punjab HBWs Act 2023, social security mechanism, registration of HBWs and the provincial implementation plan. The aim of the provincial consultation was to present gaps and observation on the enacted Punjab HBWs Act 2023, approved by the government in January 2023 for future considerations. In order to expedite the process of implementation of the law in Punjab, chalk out draft recommendations for the Rules and Business and a province wise implementation plan, she said.
The government is committed to strengthening workforce of women in home-based sector, said Ms Sumera Samad, Secretary Punjab Women Development Department. Under the enacted Punjab Home Based Workers Act 2023, Women development department will chalk out a plan for ensuring economic empowerment of women in Punjab. There are certain important steps that WDD will take up to ensure the inclusion of women in technology, she said. Tauseef Dilshad Khatana, Additional Secretary Labour and Human Resource Department, appreciated the efforts of HomeNet Pakistan in organising Provincial consultation on HBWs Act 2023. “The Home Based Workers Act 2023 is an exemplary legislation of the province followed by Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019, said and added that the recommendations from the provincial consultation would be taken up with labour department to formulate rules or business and registration plan for HBWs in Punjab.
LAHORE: Around 170 Sikh yatrees from India arrived in City on Thursday through Wagah Border crossing to attend the...
Caretaker chief minister will be the Chief Guest of 24th Basic Elite Course Passing Out Parade of Elite Police...
LAHORE:Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation on Thursday has been restored to protect the rights of sports...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanveer on Thursday visited the Model Bazar Township...
LAHORE:The Punjab Higher Education Commission concluded a two-day training workshop on Outcome-Based Education for...
LAHORE:More than 25,000 patients came to the emergency department of the General Hospital Lahore during the last eight...