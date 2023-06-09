Workshop for faculty members concludes

LAHORE:The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) concluded a two-day training workshop on Outcome-Based Education (OBE) for faculty members of public sector universities in Punjab here on Thursday.

The workshop took place at the Institute of Agriculture Sciences, University of the Punjab, which was attended by 50 faculty members from various universities across the province. The workshop was aimed to equip faculty members with the necessary knowledge and skills to implement OBE principles in their respective institutions. The workshop featured sessions delivered by trainers.