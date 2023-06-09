Man kills parents, wife in Swabi

SWABI: A man allegedly killed his father and mother near Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate and later on killed his wife as well, stated Rescue 1122 and police officials on Thursday.The incident occurred at Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC) Mor where a man and his wife were targeted by their son when he allegedly opened fire on them inside one of the rooms in their house. Jehan Zeb, who registered an FIR, said that his nephew Shah Room often fought with his parents and threatened to kill them. In fact, he was a bully. The accused later managed his escape.
Ravaid Khan, 45, and his wife Firasat Bibi were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead.District Police Officer Najamul Hussain told media that the accused had also killed his wife Zubida Begum in Nowshera district area and her dead body was recovered by police.After tracing the accused’s cell-phone, the police arrested him from Islamabad. The police have registered an FIR and started investigations.
