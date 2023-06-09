Four cops booked for robbing citizen

PESHAWAR: A case was registered against four police officials for snatching money from a local when he was carrying a huge amount of foreign currency on motorway.Reports said one Bilal told the Chamkani police that he was carrying 11,0000 Saudi Riyal for his relatives who were leaving for Hajj when ASI Waheed and three constables Shiraz, Ibrahim and Haider stopped him. The complainant said the cops threatened to lodged a fake FIR against him and demanded half of the amount.

He added he was allowed to go after he gave them an amount worth around Rs4 million. Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar took notice of the incident and directed registration of a case against the corrupt cops. An inquiry was also ordered against them. This is not for the first time that cops looted money from locals in such style.

A big scandal was unearthed when two currency dealers were robbed of a huge amount in US dollars on Motorway by the cops after a false case of money laundering was lodged against them by the Counter Terrorism Department some time back.