Four cops booked for robbing citizen

PESHAWAR: A case was registered against four police officials for snatching money from a local when he was carrying a huge amount of foreign currency on motorway.Reports said one Bilal told the Chamkani police that he was carrying 11,0000 Saudi Riyal for his relatives who were leaving for Hajj when ASI Waheed and three constables Shiraz, Ibrahim and Haider stopped him. The complainant said the cops threatened to lodged a fake FIR against him and demanded half of the amount.
He added he was allowed to go after he gave them an amount worth around Rs4 million. Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar took notice of the incident and directed registration of a case against the corrupt cops. An inquiry was also ordered against them. This is not for the first time that cops looted money from locals in such style.
A big scandal was unearthed when two currency dealers were robbed of a huge amount in US dollars on Motorway by the cops after a false case of money laundering was lodged against them by the Counter Terrorism Department some time back.
LAHORE: Punjab Governor/Chancellor Punjab University Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the teachers should play...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority in collaboration with a private university organised a seminar on ‘Food Standards...
LAHORE: Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Office Lahore organised Pink Games Freelancing Seminar...
KARACHI: The Sindh chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PMLN will support unconditionally the Pakistan Peoples...
KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that it will spend Rs14.059 billion to provide subsidies to flood-hit...
LAHORE: In an effort to elevate healthcare standards, the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued...