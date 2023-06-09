 
Friday June 09, 2023
Karachi

CITY PULSE

June 09, 2023

Indus Valley Through Lens

The Sindh Culture Department is hosting a photography exhibition on the Indus Valley Civilisation. Titled ‘Indus Valley Through Lens’, the show will run at the Sambara Art Gallery until June 11. Contact 0349-1875310 for more information.