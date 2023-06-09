Babar moves to fourth spot in Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam moved up in the latest rankings for Test batsmen released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The 28-year-old, who retained his top spot as No 1 ODI batter, jumped one place to secure the fourth position by surpassing England’s Joe Root. With 861 points, Joe Root slipped to fifth place despite his 56 runs innings he played during the one-off Test against Ireland.

Australia’s Marnus Labuschange holds top position with 915 points, followed by Kane Williamson and Steve Smith at second and third place, respectively. Australian star Usman Khawaja stood at seventh spot while Rishbah Pant ranked tenth in the ranking. Meanwhile, Stuart Broad's six-wicket performance for England at Lord's has been reflected by a leap back into the top 10. Claiming 5/51 and 1/62 across two innings in the Test against Ireland, Broad jumped two places to 10th (744 rating points), joining teammates James Anderson (2nd, 850) and Ollie Robinson (7th, 777) in the top 10. Broad had appeared briefly in the top 10 earlier in the year while on tour in New Zealand. India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, who is not playing the ongoing WTC final against Australia, remains the top Test bowler with 869 points.