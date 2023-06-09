Sindh’s politicians likely to join Tareen’s party

KARACHI: Scores of political leaders from Sindh, including three former chief ministers Arbab Ghulam Raheem, Liaquat Jatoi, Syed Ghous Ali Shah and former federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro are likely to join Jahangir Khan Tareen’s newly launched political party Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Well-informed political sources told ‘The News’ that member of National Assembly Dr Fehmida Mirza, her spouse Dr Zulifqar Mirza and their group will also join the newly-formed IPP as three days ago Jahangir Tareen met Dr Fehmida Mirza and discussed the related issues. The sources said three former chief ministers Arbab Raheem, Liaquat Jatoi, Ghous Ali Shah and former federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro were part of the PTI but after May 9 incidents, they parted ways with the party. The sources further said Jahangir Tareen had also approached the influential political figures of Sindh, including Ali Gohar Mahar of Ghotki, Ghous Bux Mahar of Shikarpur, Unar family and Amir Bux Bhutto of Larkana and others to join his party.