NAB grills Imran for four hours in NCA case

ISLAMABAD: A NAB panel interrogated the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for four hours Thursday regarding a £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case. The panel issued a questionnaire, seeking replies supported by documentary evidence. Sources say that the panel asked a range of questions related to the case, including inquiries about money transfers, cabinet clearance, land allocation for the Al-Qadir Trust and a record of donations. Additionally, they inquired about the confidentiality of the summary and its approval by the cabinet without discussion. According to the sources, the PTI chief told the NAB that the entire process involving the National Crime Agency was overseen by Shahzad Akbar.

He said that he had no direct involvement in the process, as he received verbal briefings. The PTI chief said that Shahzad Akbar should be summoned from London for further investigation. The sources quoted him as saying that the property tycoon was spiritually motivated by the vision of the Al-Qadir University Trust and had donated the land for its establishment. Originally scheduled for June 7, the NAB had initially summoned both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, but they requested a postponement. The NAB team rescheduled the summoning of the PTI head for June 8, while Bushra Bibi received a summons for June 13.