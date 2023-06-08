One dead in Mulagori accident

JAMRUD: A man died and his brother was injured as a result of a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle in Malaguri sub-tehsil of Jamrud subdivision in Khyber district on Wednesday.A head-on collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw took place near Shagai Police Station in Mulagori area and as a result, Abdullah died while his brother was seriously injured. The injured man was taken to a hospital later on.Also, a woman succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The daughter of Abad Gul had been injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Mulagori area the other day and died on Wednesday.