Police pay tribute to martyrs, ghazis at grand ceremony

Islamabad:The Islamabad capital police organized a spectacular ceremony at the Jinnah Convention Center to pay tribute to the courageous martyrs and ghazis who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The event was attended by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Secretary Interior Ali Murtaza, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, law enforcement agencies officials, martyred families, civil society members, journalists and trainee recruits of Islamabad Capital Police.

The ceremony commenced with an address by CPO Law and Order Shakir Dawar who expressed heartfelt gratitude to all attendees for honouring the event with their presence. He also highlighted the invaluable contributions made by the martyrs and ghazis and stressed the significance of their sacrifices in upholding peace, safeguarding the economy, and maintaining social order.

Speaking on behalf of the business community, the President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce acknowledged the role of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and other officers and jawans in organizing the ceremony. He commended the Islamabad capital police for their unwavering dedication to ensuring the security and well-being of the citizens, particularly during times of heightened crime. The Chamber President urged the newly recruited police officers to follow in the exemplary footsteps of their seniors, emphasizing the importance of serving the community and upholding the values for which the martyrs laid down their lives.

Furthermore, Secretary Interior Ali Murtaza emphasized that such events not only serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the martyrs but also reaffirm the government's commitment to support and console their families. He highlighted that the government deeply appreciates the ultimate sacrifice made by these brave officers and remains united as one nation and one institution. In a touching gesture, honorary DSP of Islamabad capital police and renowned cricketer, Haris Rauf, expressed his gratitude to Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan for extending the invitation to the event. Rauf acknowledged the significant role played by the police in ensuring the safety and security of the players, especially during a time when international cricket was not taking place in Pakistan. He pledged his unwavering support to the children of the martyrs, promising to provide assistance on the cricket field whenever needed.

During the ceremony, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir, expressed gratitude to the nation and paid tribute to the courageous martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Pakistan. Addressing a diverse gathering of citizens, Dr. Akbar Nasir emphasized the significance of maintaining and cherishing hard-won freedom.

Acknowledging the collective efforts of every individual living in Pakistan, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan stated, "This freedom belongs to each child, sister, mother, father, young man, and elder who resides in our beloved country. It is a desire deeply ingrained in the hearts of all free citizens." He reminded everyone of the sacrifices made by the first martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan, who valiantly shed their blood for the nation's independence.

Quoting Quaid-e-Azam, the ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized that attaining freedom is not the sole objective; preserving and upholding it is an even greater responsibility. He commended the relentless dedication of those who work day and night to maintain the nation's freedom, be it the brave individuals sacrificing their lives or the diligent professionals contributing to the economy's progress.Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan recognized the crucial role played by journalists in highlighting societal issues, as well as those who provide accurate information to the police and the judicial system to ensure justice prevails. He stressed that freedom does not belong to any specific group; it is an inheritance shared by every Pakistani citizen.

The ICCPO drew attention to the sacrifices of the fallen heroes, including taxi drivers, street vendors, lawyers, and ordinary civilians, who are an integral part of the nation's fabric. To commemorate their contributions, a ceremony was organized on May 25, where all martyrs were honoured, he added.

Expressing gratitude towards those who participated, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan stated, "Today, we come together as a united front to celebrate our freedom and renew our commitment to its preservation. It is through collective efforts that we can uphold the ideals of our martyrs." He highlighted the ongoing training programs for personnel responsible for safeguarding the country's defence, acknowledging their dedication to the nation. In conclusion, Dr. Akbar Nasir expressed his gratitude and assured that the promises made to protect and serve the people would be fulfilled. He emphasized that any breach of commitment would be addressed through the existing system, ensuring accountability and justice. At the end of the ceremony, Secretary of Interior and ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan distributed cheques among the families of the martyrs.