LAHORE:The new collage show ‘Let’s stick’ at Haam Gallery curated by Rakhshanda Atwar is very good example of bringing together artists working in the same language of collage but having different narratives. The feature of this exhibition is that the artists expressed their personal emotions in a way that the emotions themselves aided in the creation of, and becoming a part of, the art pieces itself. They explore the medium of collage on personal grounds to record their life as mementos. In their works, the narratives come from familiar stories of the regions, public and private spaces, and from societal expressions. The artists share the uncanny ability to change the familiar in order to create inimitable mixed media collages and montages. Their practice brings together diverse ideas. The exhibition has been installed very thoughtfully by Rakhshanda Atwar. The display reflects her fearless approach towards utilising the space, exactly as she does in her own art practice. The exhibition is on till June 15. The gallery is open from 5:30pm to 8:30pm daily.