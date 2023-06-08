‘Journalists played key role in Pakistan Movement’

LAHORE:Tanzeem Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has emphasised that journalism is an important part of ideological politics, journalists played a key role in Pakistan Movement and the role of columnists is vitally important in developing the thinking pattern of young generations. Addressing a meeting with noted columnists at Quran Academy Lahore titled ‘A Pakistani’s responsibility in the current situation’, he urged upon the media men to continue pen jihad to counter growing Islamophobia but also counter the intellectual conspiracies aimed at corrupting the minds of our youth to deviate them from the very objective of practicing Islam for which the country was created.