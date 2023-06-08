Minister opens EPI centre

LAHORE:Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir has said the acquisition of knowledge is the greatest virtue and is considered worship near Allah Almighty. Holy Qur'an also stresses the attainment of education. All developed nations got success through education.

Dr Jamal Nasir was addressing a ceremony held here to promote the message on immunisation at a private university. The minister was received by Rector Dr Nasar Ikram and Dean Faculty of Science Dr Mahtab Khan. The minister witnessed the handmade and digital posters prepared by students of Pharmacy Department depicting the importance of immunisations and appreciated their efforts. He urged the students to help to promote the public importance message on social media. He said that children below the age of five can be protected from 12 different diseases through immunisation. The minister distributed certificates and cash prizes to the competitors of posters and team who participated in theatre play. The minister was also presented shield by the rector.

Later, Dr Jamal Nasir along with WHO in-charge Dr Palitha Mahipala inaugurated the EPI centre refurbishment at Shamke Bhattian. He said that the refurbishment of the EPI centre would help to improve the health service delivery. He said that the WHO had supported the refurbishment of 296 EPI centres in first phase at a cost of Rs178 million while during the second phase completed 135 centres at a cost of Rs135 million. The minister extended gratitude to Dr Palitha Mahipala for extending extensive support in revamping health facilities.

Dr Palitha Mahipala said that the WHO has supported the refurbishment of 2096 EPI centres across Pakistan and would continue to provide support for strengthening the health sector of the country in future. DG Health Services Dr Ilyas Gondal, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Awan and DHO Lahore Dr Zahid were also present on the occasion.

Residential block for UVAS staff completed

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim inaugurated ‘Bao Arif Residential Block’ in (UVAS Staff Colony) City Campus here on Wednesday.

The newly-established residential block is comprised of 24 residences (quarters) for 1 to 4 grade employees and each quarter is comprised of two spacious rooms along with a attached bath and a kitchen with all necessary facilities. This project is completed in two years with a cost of Rs35 million. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS always is striving hard to provide a comfortable accommodation to its employees.