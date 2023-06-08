Russian envoy calls for strengthening ties with Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila V Ganich on Wednesday called for strengthening Pak-Russian ties in every sector, hoping these relations would continue to grow like a fruitful tree. He stated this while speaking at a tree plantation ceremony at the Ladies Club in the University Town Peshawar, said a press release. This event was attended by Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development (LGE and RD) Sawal Nazir, Secretary for LG, E&RD Amir Afaq, Project Director of KP Cities Improvement Project Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary for Local Council Board Mian Shafiqur Rehman, Peshawar Development Authority Director-General Riaz Ali Khan and Secretary-General of Pak-China Friendship Association Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani.

The ambassador agreed to a proposal made by KP Minister for LGE and RD Sawal Nazir for exchange visits to enhance the bilateral understanding. Danila V Ganich stressed the need for people-to-people contacts which, he said, could prove beneficial in the near future. The communication said the ambassador appreciated the idea of setting up a Russian Study or Culture Centre to bring the peoples of the two countries closer. Earlier, KP Minister Sawal Nazir welcomed the ambassador and expressed the KP government's willingness to enhance cordial relations to the mutual benefits of our people. He called for linkages development in Local Government governance system, Education, commerce and Agriculture.