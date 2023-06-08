Amir Dogar sent on 14-day judicial remand

MULTAN: In a case of vandalism at government property, former federal minister Malik Amir Dogar was produced before Judicial Magistrate Saeed Ahmed Virk who granted his14-day judicial remand. The court ordered to present Challan on the next hearing. Dogar had been booked by various police stations for vandalism on May 9. Cases against him had been registered in the police stations of Jalilabad, Old Kotwali, Mumtazabad and Khanewal.