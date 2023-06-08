PHC orders Ali Muhammad Khan’s release

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court ordered the release of former minister of state Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday. A division bench of the PHC comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Atiq Shah heard the case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader held under 3 MPO. The court reserved the judgment in the case after arguments from both sides. The court later ordered the release of the former minister of state on submitting two surety bonds of Rs100,000.