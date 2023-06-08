PHC orders Ali Muhammad Khan’s release

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court ordered the release of former minister of state Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday. A division bench of the PHC comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Atiq Shah heard the case of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader held under 3 MPO. The court reserved the judgment in the case after arguments from both sides. The court later ordered the release of the former minister of state on submitting two surety bonds of Rs100,000.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court here on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Rs54 billion suo motu notice loan waiver case...
LAHORE: The Karachi-Islamabad long march by the Tehrik Labbaik Pakistan titled ‘Pakistan Bachao March’ reached...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, Shazia Marri emphasised the need to invest more...
KARACHI: Pakistan Boys Scouts Association has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the Ministry of...
PESHAWAR: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila V Ganich on Wednesday called for strengthening Pak-Russian ties in...
SUKKUR: Dr Charles Burt, a renowned water expert, visited the Ghotki feeder at Guddu Barrage and started the...