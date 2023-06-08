Pakistan team named for Asian Youth Netball

LAHORE: The Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) has announced Pakistan junior girls team for the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2023 in South Korea. The championship will be played from June 10-17. Pakistan Sports Board has issued NOC to participate in this event and Pakistan team will depart on Thursday (today) for Korea, said President PNF Mudassar Arain on Wednesday. The team comprises Hamna (Captain), Haya Gul, Zainab Shujaat, Areesha, Aimen Mehmood, Alveera Kashif, Zainab Raheel, Muqaddas Fatima and Mahin Aleem. Anwar Ahmed Ansari and Nisha Sultan will be the coach and assistant coach, respectively.