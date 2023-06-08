Fairer tests

Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) is the institution that decides the fates of those seeking to pursue a career in public service in the province. However, the written test in the SPSC exams leaves much to be desired.

Candidates are given the same test regardless of their expertise, which can unfairly disadvantage some candidates. In my opinion, for the test to be fair, candidates ought to be tested according to their subject areas rather than being given a random uniform test.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Khairpur