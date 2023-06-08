Deadly detours

The recently completed Margalla Avenue in Islamabad is being totally ignored by the relevant authorities. First of all this road was closed for a few weeks as a certain portion was found to be damaged after just two months of use.
Despite repairs being completed a few days ago, the entry point of the road is closed for commuters coming from Taxila, Wah Cantt and adjacent societies, forcing those travelling to Islamabad from these locations to take dangerous detours. The local authorities must take notice before there is some fatal accident.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
Whenever I read the paper or watch the news, there are reports of innocent lives being lost at the hands of muggers...
Although much of this country’s natural gas is extracted from Balochistan, the province itself remains utterly...
This refers to the news report ‘PPP-backed mayor will manage city’s matters better’, says Murtaza Wahab’ . In...
This letter refers to the news story ‘PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi released on LHC orders’ . If Imran Khan wants...
A section of Sheikhpur Road, from Qaboola Bypass to Chak Jetha, has been in a rundown condition for approximately a...
Sindh Public Service Commission is the institution that decides the fates of those seeking to pursue a career in...