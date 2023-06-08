Deadly detours

The recently completed Margalla Avenue in Islamabad is being totally ignored by the relevant authorities. First of all this road was closed for a few weeks as a certain portion was found to be damaged after just two months of use.

Despite repairs being completed a few days ago, the entry point of the road is closed for commuters coming from Taxila, Wah Cantt and adjacent societies, forcing those travelling to Islamabad from these locations to take dangerous detours. The local authorities must take notice before there is some fatal accident.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad