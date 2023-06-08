Sindh’s crises

Despite having abundant natural resources and the potential to become an economic powerhouse, the province of Sindh suffers from widespread deprivation, including food insecurity, malnutrition and poverty. These problems are particularly acute in the rural districts and have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and last year’s floods.

Furthermore, due to a weak judicial system, crime is out of control throughout the province. The Sindh government needs to face these problems head-on and improve the quality of life in the province.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur