‘IT sector key to economic growth’

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the IT sector was the key to Pakistan's economic growth, and that the country could achieve excellence in this sector by investing in human capital. Speaking as chief guest at the 3rd IT Excellence Recognition award ceremony organised by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), President Alvi said that in the current era, human intellect was far more important than natural resources.

"Establishing a venture in the IT sector takes much less time than setting up an industrial unit, and human resources are more important than financial resources in this connection," he said. President Alvi also said that the IT sector had the potential for exponential growth, and that the information technology sector and artificial intelligence were developing very rapidly worldwide. He said that in the future, the importance of super-skilled human resources would also increase along with AI.

The award winners included Fatima Asad, Jazib Zaman, Adnan Hayat Zaidi, Kashif Shail Abid, Muhammad Irshad, Imad Malik, Abdul Wahab Ahmad, Shehryar Amir Turab Ali, Faraz Haide, Haseeb Ullah Khan, Muhammad Zaid Maqsood, Muhammad Muddassir Naeem, and Wahab Yunus.LCCI President Kashif Anwer said that top IT companies deserved appreciation for demonstrating their best capabilities in providing IT services to their domestic as well as foreign clients by taking full advantage of digital technology in accordance with the changing market demands. He said that the LCCI would continue to provide all possible support to the IT sector in order to promote its growth and development.