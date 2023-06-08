FATIMA bags marketing award

KARACHI: Rabel Sadozai, director marketing and sales at Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FATIMA), has won the Chief Marketer Award in the business category by Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Women Leading Change Awards 2023, a statement said on Wednesday. Now in its seventh year, the Women Leading Change Awards celebrate outstanding women who question, challenge, innovate, lead, inspire, and champion change across all industries. The award is also an avenue for a Campaign’s commitment to promoting the advancement of diversity, inclusion, and equality in the industry.