Illegal structures sealed, razed in Johar Town

LAHORE:On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted operation against the encroachments made on the parking space in Johar Town here Tuesday. In the operation, more than 35 shop sheds, boards and outside floors were demolished and more than 20 properties were sealed.

During the operation, sheds, boards and stops were demolished from bakeries, well-known brands, pharmacy stores, private banks and restaurants. Before the operation, several notices were issued to commercial properties located on Model Road. Actions were taken for ignoring the given instructions and not taking the required measures despite the notices. Police force and heavy machinery participated in the grand operation.

Meanwhile, Commissioner chaired a meeting regarding sifting and digitisation of LDA records. Officers from PITB, PRA, Excise, PLRA and district administration were present in the meeting. Addressing the officers, Commissioner said that the process of sifting all the records of LDA should be completed as soon as possible so that a central mechanism of data sharing with all land-related institutions could be created from the sifting of records. He said that with the help of technology, citizens would be able to get all the details at one place. The aim of this initiative is to provide citizens with ease in the verification of records and to get rid of unnecessary visits of government offices. He said that LDA should sign MOUs with PITB, Punjab Land Records Authority and other departments to form a central mechanism for sifting of records.