Directive to take action against tax defaulters

LAHORE:Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Secretary Masood Mukhtar has directed the officers of the Excise Department to take action against tax defaulters and bring transparency in the assessment of property tax.
He was presiding over a Directors' Conference at DG office on Tuesday. Director General Excise Muhammad Ali and Additional DG Ahmed Saeed were also present. Masood Mukhtar stressed that effective steps should be taken to dispose of the pending cases in the courts quickly and the locking and sealing of the commercial properties of the defaulters should be expedited. He said that collection of property tax challan should be ensured to all defaulters. DG Excise said that more than 90 percent of the recovery target had been achieved in Punjab and the rest of the target would be achieved in stipulated time. He said that the general hold-up was being conducted twice a week to recover the arrears from the defaulted vehicles.
