Customs team seizes smuggled cigarettes

In a significant operation conducted on Monday, the personnel of Pakistan Customs Enforcement Karachi successfully apprehended a massive quantity of smuggled cigarettes valued at millions of rupees.

The operation, carried out by the staff of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, aimed at combating the rampant smuggling of foreign-origin cigarettes, as well as Sheesha flavor, cigars, and cigar filters.According to Syed Irfan Ali, the spokesperson fo customs, the crackdown was executed in accordance with the Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) policy to tackle smuggling activities. They targeted four different locations within the city and managed to seize a substantial haul of contraband items.

The seized goods included a diverse range of cigarette brands such as Royal, Business, Camel, Mond, and Pine. The total number of cigarette sticks confiscated amounted to an astonishing 691,060. Additionally, a significant quantity of Sheesha flavor, vape flavor, cigars, and cigar filters were also seized during the operation.The overall estimated value of the seized cigarettes and Sheesha flavor was approximately Rs27.12 million. The successful operation marks a major blow to the illegal cigarette trade and the associated smuggling networks operating in the region.